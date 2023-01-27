da Silva leads Colorado against Oregon State after 23-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (12-10, 4-7 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (8-13, 2-8 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-10, 4-7 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (8-13, 2-8 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays the Oregon State Beavers after Tristan da Silva scored 23 points in Colorado’s 75-69 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Beavers are 7-4 on their home court. Oregon State is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buffaloes are 4-7 in conference matchups. Colorado is fourth in the Pac-12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by da Silva averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 12.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

J’Vonne Hadley is averaging 8.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

