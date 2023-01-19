UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Curfman’s 21 lead Marshall past Texas State 81-73

The Associated Press

January 19, 2023, 11:41 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kamdyn Curfman scored 21 points, Andrew Taylor added 20 points and Marshall beat Texas State 81-73 on Thursday night.

Curfman was 7-of-10 shooting (7 for 9 from distance) for the Thundering Herd (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Taylor was 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Taevion Kinsey shot 7 of 12 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 19 points.

The Bobcats (10-10, 3-4) were led by Drue Drinnon, who posted 17 points. Nate Martin added 16 points and seven rebounds for Texas State.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Marshall visits Arkansas State while Texas State hosts Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

