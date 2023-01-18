CSU Northridge visits UCSB after Kelly’s 22-point showing

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-15, 0-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-3, 5-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-15, 0-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-3, 5-1 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors after Andre Kelly scored 22 points in UCSB’s 73-65 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Gauchos have gone 6-1 in home games. UCSB is sixth in the Big West shooting 33.3% from deep, led by Cole Anderson shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Matadors are 0-7 in conference matchups. CSU Northridge ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

The Gauchos and Matadors square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Atin Wright is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.