CSU Fullerton visits UC Davis after Beasley’s 23-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-8, 3-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 2-2 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the CSU Fullerton Titans after Robby Beasley III scored 23 points in UC Davis’ 62-54 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Aggies have gone 4-2 in home games. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West with 13.8 assists per game led by Elijah Pepper averaging 3.8.

The Titans are 3-2 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks fifth in the Big West with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 2.6.

The Aggies and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Beasley is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 16 points for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 14.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

