CSU Fullerton visits CSU Northridge on 3-game road slide

CSU Fullerton Titans (10-10, 4-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-16, 0-8 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton will aim to stop its three-game road slide when the Titans face CSU Northridge.

The Matadors have gone 3-5 at home. CSU Northridge is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Titans are 4-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Dionte Bostick is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Jalen Harris is shooting 37.4% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

