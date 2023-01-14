CSU Fullerton hosts Beasley and UC Davis

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-8, 3-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 2-2 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-8, 3-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 2-2 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -4.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the CSU Fullerton Titans after Robby Beasley III scored 23 points in UC Davis’ 62-54 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Aggies have gone 4-2 in home games. UC Davis is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Titans have gone 3-2 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is eighth in the Big West with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tory San Antonio averaging 3.9.

The Aggies and Titans meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is averaging 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Aggies. Beasley is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 16 points for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.