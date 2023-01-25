CSU Bakersfield hosts Johnson and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (12-8, 5-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-13, 2-6 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (12-8, 5-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-13, 2-6 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Ty Johnson scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 65-63 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-4 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies are 5-3 against Big West opponents. UC Davis averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antavion Collum is averaging 9.2 points for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Elijah Pepper is scoring 19.2 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 15.4 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 55.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.