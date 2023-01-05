CSU Bakersfield hosts Cal Poly after Collum’s 20-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-7, 1-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-9, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-7, 1-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-9, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Bakersfield -1; over/under is 117.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Antavion Collum scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 79-75 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Roadrunners are 2-3 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is seventh in the Big West shooting 32.9% from deep, led by Collum shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Mustangs are 1-1 in conference games. Cal Poly averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The Roadrunners and Mustangs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Collum is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Alimamy Koroma is averaging 11.6 points for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

