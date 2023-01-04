Crowley leads Southern Miss against Louisiana

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-4, 0-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-4, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Austin Crowley scored 30 points in Southern Miss’ 76-70 victory against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-0 on their home court. Louisiana is fifth in the Sun Belt with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Brown averaging 10.0.

The Golden Eagles are 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Terence Lewis II is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Crowley is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 15.9 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.