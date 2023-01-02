Creighton faces Seton Hall after Alexander’s 32-point outing

Seton Hall Pirates (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-6, 2-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-6, 2-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Trey Alexander scored 32 points in Creighton’s 80-65 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bluejays have gone 6-1 at home. Creighton is sixth in the Big East scoring 76.7 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Pirates are 1-3 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is fifth in the Big East with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 2.3.

The Bluejays and Pirates match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is averaging 12.9 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Bluejays. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Al-Amir Dawes is scoring 11.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Pirates. Samuel is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

