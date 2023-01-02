Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday,…

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers.

Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Arizona is 6-14-3 in road games and 13-17-5 overall. The Coyotes have a -25 scoring differential, with 101 total goals scored and 126 conceded.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Coyotes won the last matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored 17 goals with 26 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Lawson Crouse has 14 goals and eight assists for the Coyotes. Jakob Chychrun has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.5 penalties and 17.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Chris Tierney: out (concussion), Radko Gudas: out (concussion), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

