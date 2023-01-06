Coyotes take losing streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

Arizona Coyotes (13-19-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) Chicago; Friday, 8:30…

Arizona Coyotes (13-19-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-25-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blackhawks -126, Coyotes +105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes are looking to stop a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago has a 0-9-1 record in Central Division games and an 8-25-4 record overall. The Blackhawks have a -59 scoring differential, with 80 total goals scored and 139 conceded.

Arizona is 1-2-2 against the Central Division and 13-19-5 overall. The Coyotes have gone 4-4-3 in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has 11 goals and nine assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has scored three goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 14 goals and 22 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), MacKenzie Entwistle: out (wrist), Tyler Johnson: day to day (illness), Patrick Kane: day to day (undisclosed), Jarred Tinordi: out (face).

Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

