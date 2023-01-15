Coyotes bring losing streak into game against the Jets

Arizona Coyotes (13-23-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-14-1, first in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday,…

Arizona Coyotes (13-23-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-14-1, first in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Jets -356, Coyotes +280; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to end their eight-game losing streak with a win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg has an 11-3-0 record in Central Division play and a 28-14-1 record overall. The Jets are 16-4-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Arizona has gone 13-23-5 overall with a 1-4-2 record against the Central Division. The Coyotes have gone 4-16-3 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Jets won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup. Mark Scheifele led the Jets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 19 goals with 29 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Nick Bjugstad has scored 10 goals with eight assists for the Coyotes. Barrett Hayton has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Morgan Barron: day to day (illness), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body), David Gustafsson: out (upper body).

Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.