Council and No. 13 Arkansas host No. 22 Auburn

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (11-3, 1-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -2; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Arkansas visits the No. 22 Auburn Tigers after Ricky Council IV scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 74-68 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Auburn has a 9-3 record against teams over .500.

The Razorbacks are 1-1 in SEC play. Arkansas scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Trevon Brazile averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Council is shooting 48.1% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

