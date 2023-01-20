Cornell plays Harvard, looks for 4th straight road win

Cornell Big Red (14-4, 4-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-8, 2-3 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell Big Red (14-4, 4-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-8, 2-3 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Big Red face Harvard.

The Crimson have gone 4-3 at home. Harvard is second in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Big Red are 4-1 in conference games. Cornell leads the Ivy League scoring 84.9 points per game while shooting 48.7%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ledlum is averaging 18.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Greg Dolan is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.