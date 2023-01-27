Cornell hosts Owusu-Anane and Brown

Brown Bears (10-9, 3-3 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (14-5, 4-2 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Brown Bears (10-9, 3-3 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (14-5, 4-2 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Cornell Big Red after Nana Owusu-Anane scored 27 points in Brown’s 97-85 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red are 8-1 on their home court. Cornell ranks eighth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Sean Hansen leads the Big Red with 4.4 boards.

The Bears have gone 3-3 against Ivy League opponents. Brown ranks third in the Ivy League shooting 34.5% from deep. Kalu Anya leads the Bears shooting 60% from 3-point range.

The Big Red and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Dolan is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Cornell.

Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

