Coppin State takes on Delaware State, seeks to halt 5-game slide

Delaware State Hornets (3-16, 2-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-17, 1-5 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Delaware State Hornets (3-16, 2-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-17, 1-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State aims to break its five-game skid when the Eagles take on Delaware State.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. Coppin State allows 86.1 points and has been outscored by 12.6 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 2-4 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The Eagles and Hornets match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Sessoms is shooting 51.5% and averaging 21.5 points for the Eagles. Mike Hood is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Brandon Stone is averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Martez Robinson is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

