Coppin State takes on Delaware State, aims to stop 5-game skid

Delaware State Hornets (3-16, 2-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-17, 1-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State comes into the matchup against Delaware State after losing five in a row.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. Coppin State is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 2-4 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Sessoms averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Nendah Tarke is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Corey Perkins is averaging 4.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Stone is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

