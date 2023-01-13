Coppin State hosts Morgan State following Miller’s 32-point outing

Morgan State Bears (8-8, 2-0 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-13, 1-1 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Morgan State Bears (8-8, 2-0 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-13, 1-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces the Coppin State Eagles after Malik Miller scored 32 points in Morgan State’s 90-85 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. Coppin State is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 2-0 in conference matchups. Morgan State averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Eagles and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Sessoms is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 22.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Nendah Tarke is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

Miller is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Bears. Isaiah Burke is averaging 18.7 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.