Coppin State hosts Bryant and Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (12-6, 2-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-14, 1-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on the Coppin State Eagles after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points in Norfolk State’s 86-84 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 in home games. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 28.5 rebounds. Nendah Tarke leads the Eagles with 6.1 boards.

The Spartans are 2-1 in MEAC play. Norfolk State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Sessoms is averaging 21.7 points, five assists and 2.1 steals for the Eagles. Mike Hood is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Bryant is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.