Coppin State faces South Carolina State, seeks 4th straight home win

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-13) at Coppin State Eagles (5-12) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State will…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-13) at Coppin State Eagles (5-12)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Eagles take on South Carolina State.

The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. Coppin State is third in the MEAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Greg Spurlock averaging 5.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-12 on the road. South Carolina State ranks fifth in the MEAC scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Davion Everett averaging 5.3.

The Eagles and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Sessoms is averaging 22.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

Lesown Hallums is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

