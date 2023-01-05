SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Cone leads Northern Arizona…

Cone leads Northern Arizona to 75-74 OT win against Montana

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 11:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Cone had 26 points, including a late 3-pointer in overtime, to give Northern Arizona a 75-74 victory against Montana on Thursday night.

Cone’s 3 capped the scoring with 26 seconds left while Montana missed its last three shots.

Cone had eight rebounds for the Lumberjacks (5-11). Carson Towt scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and he added six rebounds. Liam Lloyd was 3-of-8 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Josh Bannan finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Grizzlies (7-8). Josh Vazquez added 17 points, five steals and two blocks. Aanen Moody finished with 14 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up