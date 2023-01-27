Columbia visits Dartmouth after Cornish’s 31-point performance

Columbia Lions (6-15, 1-5 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-13, 3-3 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth plays the Columbia Lions after Ryan Cornish scored 31 points in Dartmouth’s 93-90 overtime loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Big Green are 4-3 in home games. Dartmouth has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 1-5 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cornish is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Big Green. Cade Haskins is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

