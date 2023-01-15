Columbia hosts Cornell after Williams’ 27-point game

Cornell Big Red (13-4, 3-1 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (6-13, 1-3 Ivy League) New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST…

Cornell Big Red (13-4, 3-1 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (6-13, 1-3 Ivy League)

New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces the Columbia Lions after Nazir Williams scored 27 points in Cornell’s 94-82 win over the Yale Bulldogs.

The Lions have gone 5-6 at home. Columbia is seventh in the Ivy League shooting 31.0% from downtown, led by Cameron Shockley-Okeke shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The Big Red are 3-1 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is the best team in the Ivy League scoring 19.1 fast break points per game.

The Lions and Big Red face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Columbia.

Greg Dolan is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.