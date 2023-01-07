SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Colorado State Rams face…

Colorado State Rams face the Fresno State Bulldogs on 4-game slide

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (8-8, 0-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State will try to end its four-game losing streak when the Rams play Fresno State.

The Rams have gone 6-2 at home. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Patrick Cartier averaging 8.8.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 against conference opponents. Fresno State is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Rams and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Isaih Moore is averaging 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 24.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up