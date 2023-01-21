Colorado State hosts Reynolds and Wyoming

Colorado State Rams (10-10, 2-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-13, 0-6 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado State Rams (10-10, 2-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-13, 0-6 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the Colorado State Rams after Noah Reynolds scored 26 points in Wyoming’s 82-74 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Cowboys are 4-5 in home games. Wyoming has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams are 2-5 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel is shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 8.4 points. Reynolds is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

John Tonje is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 13.3 points. Patrick Cartier is shooting 65.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 25.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

