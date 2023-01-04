Collum leads CSU Bakersfield against Cal Poly after 20-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-7, 1-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-9, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-7, 1-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-9, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces the Cal Poly Mustangs after Antavion Collum scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 79-75 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Roadrunners are 2-3 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs are 1-1 in conference games. Cal Poly is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Roadrunners and Mustangs meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Collum is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Alimamy Koroma is averaging 11.6 points for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

