Colgate puts home win streak on the line against American

American Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (13-7, 7-0 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (13-7, 7-0 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Raiders take on American.

The Raiders are 5-2 in home games. Colgate is first in the Patriot with 17.5 assists per game led by Tucker Richardson averaging 4.9.

The Eagles are 4-3 in conference play. American is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Raiders and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Raiders. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Elijah Stephens is averaging 9.8 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Eagles. Matt Rogers is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.