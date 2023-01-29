Colgate hosts Loyola (MD) after Andrews’ 24-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-15, 3-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (16-7, 10-0 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-15, 3-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (16-7, 10-0 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on the Colgate Raiders after Jaylin Andrews scored 24 points in Loyola (MD)’s 80-66 victory over the Bucknell Bison.

The Raiders are 7-2 on their home court. Colgate is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Greyhounds have gone 3-7 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) is third in the Patriot with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Raiders. Braeden Smith is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Kenny Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Greyhounds. Alonso Faure is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 76.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.