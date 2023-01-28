Colgate hosts Lafayette after Smith’s 21-point game

Lafayette Leopards (7-15, 5-4 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (15-7, 9-0 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lafayette Leopards (7-15, 5-4 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (15-7, 9-0 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -11.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the Lafayette Leopards after Braeden Smith scored 21 points in Colgate’s 64-51 win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Raiders have gone 6-2 in home games. Colgate leads the Patriot with 38.2 points in the paint led by Keegan Records averaging 10.0.

The Leopards are 5-4 in conference play. Lafayette ranks seventh in the Patriot shooting 34.0% from downtown. Leo O’Boyle paces the Leopards shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Lynch-Daniels averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Tucker Richardson is averaging 14.4 points, five assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Colgate.

CJ Fulton is averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Leopards. O’Boyle is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Leopards: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

