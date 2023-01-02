Colgate defeats Lehigh 76-60

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Braeden Smith’s 24 points helped Colgate defeat Lehigh 76-60 on Monday. Smith was 8 of 13…

Smith was 8 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League). Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tucker Richardson shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Mountain Hawks (5-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Evan Taylor, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 13 points for Lehigh. Keith Higgins Jr. also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Colgate hosts Navy while Lehigh visits Bucknell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

