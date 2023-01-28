Live Radio
Home » Sports » Coleman scores 20, Ball…

Coleman scores 20, Ball State downs Northern Illinois 87-69

The Associated Press

January 28, 2023, 7:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jarron Coleman had 20 points in Ball State’s 87-69 victory against Northern Illinois on Saturday night.

Coleman added six assists for the Cardinals (14-7, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). Demarius Jacobs scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Mickey Pearson Jr. shot 3 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Huskies (8-13, 4-4) were led by David Coit, who posted 20 points and four assists. Kaleb Thornton added 18 points and five assists for Northern Illinois. Anthony Crump also put up 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up