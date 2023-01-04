Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors visit conference foe UCSD

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-8, 1-1 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-8, 1-1 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Pope and the UCSD Tritons host Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Big West play.

The Tritons are 3-2 on their home court. UCSD has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rainbow Warriors play their first true road game after going 11-3 with a 4-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Hawaii has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tritons and Rainbow Warriors face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. J’Raan Brooks is averaging 9.9 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Coleman is averaging 13.9 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

