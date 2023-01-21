Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors visit conference foe UC Riverside

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-5, 5-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (14-6, 7-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-5, 5-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (14-6, 7-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -2.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Zyon Pullin and the UC Riverside Highlanders host Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Big West action.

The Highlanders have gone 5-2 in home games. UC Riverside is fourth in the Big West scoring 72.7 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-2 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks sixth in the Big West scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Coleman averaging 7.5.

The Highlanders and Rainbow Warriors square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is averaging 18.8 points and four assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Bernardo da Silva is averaging 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.