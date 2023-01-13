Coit leads Northern Illinois against Toledo after 23-point performance

Toledo Rockets (10-6, 1-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-11, 1-2 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (10-6, 1-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-11, 1-2 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts the Toledo Rockets after David Coit scored 23 points in Northern Illinois’ 73-54 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies are 2-2 in home games. Northern Illinois ranks ninth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 75.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Rockets are 1-2 in MAC play. Toledo is second in the MAC with 15.0 assists per game led by Rayj Dennis averaging 5.8.

The Huskies and Rockets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Williams is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Huskies. Coit is averaging 14.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

JT Shumate is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Dennis is averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 83.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.