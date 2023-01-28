Live Radio
Home » Sports » Cohill scores 25, leads…

Cohill scores 25, leads Youngstown State over Oakland 77-73

The Associated Press

January 28, 2023, 12:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill scored 25 points as Youngstown State beat Oakland 77-73 on Friday night.

Cohill added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Penguins (16-6, 8-3 Horizon League). Brandon Rush tossed in 12 points and Adrian Nelson scored 11.

The Golden Grizzlies (9-13, 7-4) were led by Jalen Moore’s 27 points and eight assists. Keaton Hervey added 12 points and two steals, while Blake Lampman scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Youngstown State hosts Detroit Mercy while Oakland visits Robert Morris.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up