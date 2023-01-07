Cohill and Youngstown State host IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (3-12, 0-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

IUPUI Jaguars (3-12, 0-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -23; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces the IUPUI Jaguars after Dwayne Cohill scored 23 points in Youngstown State’s 78-56 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Penguins have gone 6-2 in home games. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Adrian Nelson leads the Penguins with 9.5 boards.

The Jaguars are 0-4 in conference matchups. IUPUI has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Penguins and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohill is shooting 58.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Penguins. Malek Green is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 13.3 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

