Cohen scores 27 as Saint Francis (Pa.) beats Wagner 68-63

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 6:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Cohen’s 27 points helped Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) defeat Wagner 68-63 on Saturday night.

Cohen added seven rebounds for the Red Flash (6-10, 3-0 Northeast). Maxwell Land added 17 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Landon Moore was 3 of 5 shooting and 9 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Seahawks (8-7, 1-3) were led by Delonnie Hunt, who posted 20 points and four assists. Brandon Brown added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Wagner. In addition, Rob Taylor II finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

