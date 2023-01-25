Coastal Carolina visits James Madison after Uduje’s 25-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-10, 4-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (13-8, 4-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-10, 4-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (13-8, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on the James Madison Dukes after Josh Uduje scored 25 points in Coastal Carolina’s 74-70 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Dukes are 6-2 in home games. James Madison ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.6 assists per game led by Vado Morse averaging 2.4.

The Chanticleers are 4-4 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Dukes and Chanticleers square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morse is averaging 13 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 11.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the past 10 games for James Madison.

Jomaru Brown is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Uduje is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

