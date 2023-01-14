Coastal Carolina hosts Tucker and Georgia State

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Brenden Tucker scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 65-53 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Panthers have gone 8-5 at home. Georgia State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ja’Heim Hudson averaging 2.3.

The Chanticleers are 2-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Panthers and Chanticleers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Evan Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Linton Brown is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 10 points. Jomaru Brown is averaging 14.4 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.