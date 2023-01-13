Cleveland State visits IUPUI after Lowder’s 21-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (9-8, 4-2 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-15, 0-7 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland…

Cleveland State Vikings (9-8, 4-2 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-15, 0-7 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the IUPUI Jaguars after Drew Lowder scored 21 points in Cleveland State’s 82-77 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Jaguars are 2-4 on their home court. IUPUI is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Vikings have gone 4-2 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State ranks third in the Horizon giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Jaguars and Vikings match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Osten is averaging 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jlynn Counter is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Tristan Enaruna is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Lowder is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

