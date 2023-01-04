Cleveland State hosts Milwaukee after Freeman’s 23-point performance

Milwaukee Panthers (9-5, 3-1 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-7, 3-1 Horizon) Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Milwaukee Panthers (9-5, 3-1 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-7, 3-1 Horizon)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Cleveland State Vikings after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee’s 84-81 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Vikings have gone 5-2 in home games. Cleveland State ranks seventh in the Horizon in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Tristan Enaruna leads the Vikings with 6.3 boards.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshon Parker is averaging 10.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Vikings. Enaruna is averaging 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Freeman is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.