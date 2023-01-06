Cleveland State hosts Green Bay after Cummings’ 23-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (2-14, 1-4 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-8, 3-2 Horizon) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-14, 1-4 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-8, 3-2 Horizon)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces the Cleveland State Vikings after Clarence Cummings III scored 23 points in Green Bay’s 79-69 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings have gone 5-3 at home. Cleveland State is sixth in the Horizon in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Tristan Enaruna paces the Vikings with 6.3 boards.

The Phoenix have gone 1-4 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay gives up 75.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.7 points per game.

The Vikings and Phoenix meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lowder averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Enaruna is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Cade Meyer is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Randy Tucker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

