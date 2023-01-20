Cleveland State hosts Calvin and Wright State

Cleveland State Vikings (11-9, 6-3 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-9, 4-5 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cleveland State Vikings (11-9, 6-3 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-9, 4-5 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Trey Calvin scored 26 points in Wright State’s 88-80 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Raiders have gone 4-5 in home games. Wright State ranks seventh in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Vikings are 6-3 in Horizon play. Cleveland State is ninth in the Horizon shooting 29.8% from downtown. Paxton Payne leads the Vikings shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Raiders and Vikings meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin is averaging 18.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 13.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 62.7% over the past 10 games for Wright State.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Deshon Parker is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

