Clemson plays No. 24 Duke after Tyson’s 28-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Hunter Tyson scored 28 points in Clemson’s 83-70 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 at home. Clemson is 12-2 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Devils are 4-2 in conference games. Duke averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Tigers and Blue Devils face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Chase Hunter is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 14.7 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.