Clemons scores 18 as Campbell defeats High Point 72-64

The Associated Press

January 25, 2023, 10:06 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Clemons scored 18 points as Campbell beat High Point 72-64 on Wednesday night.

Clemons added 10 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (9-12, 4-5 Big South Conference). Anthony Dell’Orso added 18 points and Jay Pal scored 15.

The Panthers (10-11, 2-7) were led in scoring by Zach Austin, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. High Point also got 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Ahmard Harvey. Bryson Childress finished with 12 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

