Clay scores 21, Missouri State edges Indiana State 64-62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Donovan Clay’s 21 points helped Missouri State defeat Indiana State 64-62 on Sunday night. Clay was…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Donovan Clay’s 21 points helped Missouri State defeat Indiana State 64-62 on Sunday night.

Clay was 7 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Bears (9-9, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Bryan Trimble Jr. shot 5 for 11 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Dalen Ridgnal shot 2 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Cameron Henry led the Sycamores (13-6, 6-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Courvoisier McCauley added 15 points for Indiana State. In addition, Cooper Neese had 12 points.

Trimble scored 12 points in the first half for Missouri State, who led 35-31 at the break. Clay led Missouri State with nine points in the second half.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Missouri State visits Drake while Indiana State hosts Bradley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.