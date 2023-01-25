Clay leads Tennessee State against Southeast Missouri State

Tennessee State Tigers (11-10, 3-5 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-11, 5-3 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Tennessee State Tigers (11-10, 3-5 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-11, 5-3 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Jr. Clay scored 33 points in Tennessee State’s 89-77 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Redhawks have gone 5-3 at home. Southeast Missouri State ranks seventh in the OVC in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Kobe Clark leads the Redhawks with 8.7 boards.

The Tigers are 3-5 in conference matchups. Tennessee State ranks sixth in the OVC shooting 33.3% from downtown. Jalen Anglin leads the Tigers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 13.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Clay is averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

