Clay leads Tennessee State against Lindenwood after 26-point game

Lindenwood Lions (7-15, 2-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (11-11, 3-6 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (7-15, 2-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (11-11, 3-6 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces the Lindenwood Lions after Jr. Clay scored 26 points in Tennessee State’s 92-75 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Tigers have gone 9-3 at home. Tennessee State scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Lions are 2-7 in OVC play. Lindenwood is 1-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clay averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Christian Brown is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

Chris Childs is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.