Clark leads Duquesne against Richmond after 26-point outing

Duquesne Dukes (12-4, 2-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (8-7, 1-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits the Richmond Spiders after Jimmy Clark III scored 26 points in Duquesne’s 79-70 win over the VCU Rams.

The Spiders are 7-1 on their home court. Richmond is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Dukes are 2-1 in A-10 play. Duquesne has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is scoring 19.6 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 10.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Tevin Brewer is averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.